New members invited to attend Toastmasters events

Storm Brendan – Plain Speakers Naas - Toastmasters Revenge

Nervous when speaking in public? Do you cringe when you are asked for your opinion at a meeting?

Are you lacking in confidence when presenting in front of colleagues in a new job?

Then Toastmasters is the place for you where you will meet great friends who will provide you with the support and advice you need.

To attend a Toastmasters meeting is free for up to two visits at most clubs around the world yes around the world.

There are over 16,500 clubs worldwide which you can visit on any club night or day that meetings are held.

Storm Brendan – Plain Speakers revenge takes place Monday 27th January at 7.45pm as listed below.

On the following night Tuesday 28th January, Kildare Toastmasters present a suite of four interesting and entertaining speeches and impromptu table topics.

Guests are always welcome on any club nights which occur every 2nd and 4th week each month.

For further details contact David on 086 2643012.

Plain Speakers Naas Toastmasters – Mon 27th Jan 2020 at 7.45pm C/o Tricky Tricksters Magic Castle, W11 Ladytown Business Park, Newhall, Naas, Co Kildare.

Kildare Toastmasters – Tuesday 28th Jan 2020 at 7.45pm at The Silken Thomas Pub, Kildare Town.