Further consideration for 1,324 Kildare town housing plan

Bord Pleanala has said that a planning application by Makros Limited to build 1,324 houses in Kildare town is to receive further consideration and amendment.

Makros lodged its application with Bord Pleanala under the Strategic Housing Development legislation on November 7 last.

The plans involve building 516 houses and 808 apartments at Southgreen road and Old road in Kildare.

On January 13, the Bord opted to say it requires further consideration.

An Environment Impact Statement has been lodged with the application.