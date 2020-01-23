Resident appeal permission for houses in Kill Kildare

Residents in Kill have appealed against two decisions of Kildare County Council to grant planning permission for housing in Kill.

Cavan Developments was granted permission December 11 last to build 124 residents across two permissions at Hartwell road in Kill.

The company had previously built in the area and one of the permissions is a modification to a 2007 permission.

Kilheale Manor Residents Association strongly objected on a number of grounds and have now appealed the decision of the council to Bord Pleanala.

The chairperson of the residents association said that the development will bring an extra 400 cars to the area which has “limited transport,” one grocery shop, no GP and an overcrowded primary school.

Cavan Developments told the council from its research that there is sufficient capacity for childcare and estimated an extra 45 primary school students based on estimates that 12% of the population will go to primary school.

It said the local school, Scoil Bhride, had capacity for 180.

Other submissions were also made to the council.

The appeal was lodged on January 10.