Church to install CCTV on advice of gardaí following break-in

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a break-in at the parish church in Milltown — as plans get underway to install security equipment.

A stainless glass window was smashed and a back door was kicked in during the incident at St Brigid’s Church in the early hours of Saturday, January 11.

An tabernacle, church safe and candle shrine were taken from the church but were later recovered in a field in the Roseberry area of Newbridge.

The Garda Press Office confirmed to the Leader this week that “investigations are ongoing” into the incident and appeals for information were made.

Parish Priest, Fr Willie Byrne said that both gardaí and the parish’s insurance company have urged the parish to install a CCTV system.

Fr Willie said yesterday: “A CCTV security system has been strongly recommended by the gardaí and our insurance company.”



CCTV system



“I will be consulting with parishioners and we will be arranging for this.”

The senior cleric also said a local tradesperson is replacing the back door while the broken stained glass window is receiving specialist repairs.

Fr Willie said the tabernacle was damaged by the raiders but has since been repaired and re-installed in its original position on the altar.

No access was gained to the contents of the sacristy safe.

A private company which supplied the candle shrine is also repairing it.

In the raid, priests’ vestments were thrown around the floor of the sacristy after drawers were searched.

The break-in at the church, which celebrated its bicentenary in 2017, was discovered at 8am on Saturday morning, January 11 by a man visiting a relative’s grave.

Newbridge gardaí were called to the scene and carried out an extensive interior and exterior forensic investigation.

Locals rallied around and cleaned up the church on Saturday in order that Mass went ahead as normal on Sunday morning.

At Sunday morning Mass, parish curate Fr Brian Kavanagh asked for prayers to be said for those responsible for the raid.

The Church, which was originally erected in 1817, was renovated and re-roofed in 1961.

It also underwent major renovations in 2007 and 2008.

Part of the east gable of an older chapel dating from penal times stands nearby the building.