Kildare based coffee shop wins first ever Gold Commendation for sustainability

one of the key issues for GE 2020 is sustainability and the environment.

A Kildare based enterprise, PC Coffee Roasters of Naas became the latest recipient of the Going Plastic Free Ireland Commendation, and the first to achieve the Gold standard.

The commitment of owner operators, Simon and Peter McCormack to reducing plastic and excess waste is apparent at every level of their operation and is as core to their ethos, as delivering the best quality coffee in Ireland. The coffee café is located at Sallins Road, Naas.

Simon and Peter are passionate about coffee but also about carrying out their business in as eco-friendly a manner as possible. They are committed to reducing waste overall and in particular are focused on eliminating unnecessary plastics. The duo avoid recycling by using less packaging and think about sustainability and reducing waste at every level of the Sallins Road operation.

PS Coffee Roasters are constantly researching and working with suppliers, wholesalers and customers to further their eco goals and have developed and implemented a number of initiatives as a result, including:

Using compostable cups since they opened in 2016.

Working with their packaging supplier, to develop the first fully compostable packaging in Ireland for their Coffee, which will degrade in 6 – 12 months.

Offering their coffee grounds free to customers in recycled packaging

Developing products from the grounds such as soaps, shampoos and skin rubs.

Trialing a “Huskie Cup” exchange scheme. made from the coffee cherry, which surrounds the bean or seed in an exchange scheme. You can purchase your cup with your first coffee and they will take it back unwashed and exchange it for a clean cup with your next coffee. So far they have sold 110 since November 2019.

Simon McCormack of PS Coffee Roasters said “We really are thrilled to receive this commendation, and to have achieved Gold standard, as it recognises how hard we’ve worked to eliminate plastic from every step in our supply chain. It means a lot to us that this initiative is driven by volunteers in our community. We know that customers want to see unnecessary plastic removed from our communities and GPF are doing great work to highlight progress in this area.”

The founder of the Going Plastic Free (IRE), Green Party Cllr Vincent P Martin commented: “We are thrilled to give this commendation to PS Coffee Roasters. This exciting small business has focused on quality and environmental impact from the very beginning. The business is thriving because they care deeply about what they do, about their customers and about the environment. GPF is a grass roots Movement and a voluntary local community response to the major problem posed by plastic waste. This group, through this recognition of the efforts being made by local organisations, will share with consumers the good work being done by local businesses towards achieving a plastic free Ireland.”

Feature photos: Simon McCormack, co owner PC Coffee Roasters, Naas with Fiona Gilgun Masterson, committee member of Going Plastic Free (Ire) with Cllr Vincent P Martin who founded the GPF (Ire) and Maria O'Neill, Operations Manager with GPF (Ire) and Peter McCormack, co owner PC Coffee Roaster, Naas.