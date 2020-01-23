OFFICIAL: Here is the list of all the declared candidates for Kildare North and Kildare South constituencies in the general election

There were a number of new additions to the ballot papers for Kildare North and Kildare South before the deadline closed at noon yesterday.

More than 500 candidates across the country have submitted their nomination papers to contest General Election 2020.

The two Kildare constituencies will be key political battlegrounds for the major parties in the general election on Saturday, February 8.

There are four seats in each of the Kildare North and Kildare South constituencies.

With the exception of the outgoing Ceann Comhairle Seán O Fearghaíl, all sitting TDs will be seeking re-election to the Dáil.

Officially running in Kildare North are: Deputy Bernard Durkan (Fine Gael), Senator Anthony Lawlor (Fine Gael), Deputy Frank O’Rourke (Fianna Fail), Deputy James Lawless (Fianna Fail), Réada Cronin (Sinn Féin), Emmet Stagg (Labour Party), Deputy Catherine Murphy (Social Democrats), Cllr Vincent P Martin (Green Party), Séamus Ó’Riain (Renua), Wayne Swords (Independent), David Monaghan (Independent) and Pól Mac Mathuna/Paul Mahon (People Before Profit).



Kildare South candidates declared are: Deputy Martin Heydon (Fine Gael), Deputy Fiona O’Loughlin (Fianna Fáil), Cllr Suzanne Doyle (Fianna Fáil), Cllr Patricia Ryan (Sinn Féin), Cllr Mark Wall (Labour), Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy (Independent), Ronan Maher (Green Party), Linda Hayden (Social Democrats), Cathal Berry (Independent) and Anita Mhic Gib (Aontú).

All the party leaders are expected to make at least one visit to Co Kildare during the campaign to go on walkabouts with candidates in local towns and villages.