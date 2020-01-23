Luke Thomas and the Swing Cats coming to Co Kildare

The Story of Swing on Leap Year!

Multi-awarding vocalistLuke Thomas and his band, the Swing Cats, are coming to Naas with their hit show The Story Of Swing on February 29.

Thomas and the Swing Cats have celebrated numerous, sold-out shows at the National Concert Hall and the Olympia Theatre as well as a number one album and more recently, have had two TV concert specials aired on Virgin Media One.

This show is unique in capturing the full evolution of swing music, from its birth in the 1920s to the big band era of the thirties and torties and on to the golden age of the fifties and sixties.

A musical timeline of swing classics from the 1920s to the modern day, it features the music of legends Louis Armstrong, Fred Astaire, Bobby Darrin, Frank Sinatra, The Rat Pack, Nat King Cole, Luis Prima right on up to the modern day music heroes, Michael Bublé and Paolo Nutini.

Hear such classics as "King of the Swingers" "Puttin’ on the Ritz" "When The Saints Go Marching In" "Mack the knife" "I Can't Take My Eyes Off You" "Mr Bojangles" "New York, New York" and many more along original hit songs from their No.1 album "Dance With Me" performed live by the Swing Cats!!

The Swing Cats led by vocalist Luke Thomas have amassed a huge following throughout Ireland and Europe, thanks to their distinctive sound and style which is steeped in the golden age of swing music. Don't miss this theatrical and energetic show performed by one of the most in-demand bands in the country.

An absolute must for all music fans, The Swing Cats perform at The Moat Theatre, Naas on Saturday 29th February at 8pm. Call 045 88 30 30 or book online at www.moattheatre.com