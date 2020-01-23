Diary reminder: gardaí host crime prevention event in South Kildare tonight

St Laurence's GAA, at 7.30pm

Kildare Garda Community Policing and local community alert groups are hosting a community engagement meeting and crime prevention talk at St Laurence's GAA complex tonight.

The event is scheduled for this evening, Thursday 23 at 7.30pm.

All welcome to come along and meet with local Gardaí who will advise on crime prevention and local initiatives.

Starting 7.30pm sharp.

Venue address: St Laurence's GAA, Killeen, Narraghmore, Co Kildare, R14 CX28