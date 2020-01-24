Over 80 new homes near M4 motorway will be perfect for commuters

Work has begun on the latest phase of a €11m housing development featuring dozens of new homes a short distance from the M4 in Maynooth.

A total of 83 homes on a 6.4 hectare site will be built in phases over the next two years.

It is one of the closest residential areas to the M4 motorway which is a vital link for commuters working in the Greater Dublin Area.

The development also includes over 160 car parking spaces.

Earlier this month, main contractor Kelston Properties Limited from West Dublin began work on the construction of 45 houses at Mullen Park which incorporates The Drive, The Close and The Grove in the Greenfield area outside Maynooth town.

Also included in the development is a two-storey crèche with a floor area of 380sqm.

The designs feature a pedestrian and cycle link to the neighbouring residential area of Carton Court.

The housing types include four-bedroom, three-bedroom and two-bedroom properties.

Brownstown



Meanwhile, work began last week week on an extension to the Brownstown Manor residential area near the Curragh.

A total of 46 homes will be built comprising mostly of 31 three-bedroom, two-storey units.

Other dwelling types include four-bedroom, two-bedrooms and one-bedroom homes.

The total estimated value of the project is €5,457,969.

The development will take about two years to be completed, according to the developers.

The total site is comprised of 1.87 hectares.

The developers are Glan Developments Ltd which are based in Dublin 12.