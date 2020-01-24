Donovan urges fans to support him in crucial clash in Belfast

Athy boxer Eric Donovan has urged Kildare people to travel to Belfast to support him in his next fight on February 1.

The featherweight fighter has vowed that the bout against Spaniard Cristian Montilla will be a springboard to greater success.

Donovan (34) is confident that the Celtic Clash 10 event at the Devenish Complex will lead him to a world ranking title or a European title by the end of 2020.

Donovan has been working very hard in a training camp to get in peak physical fitness for the encounter.

Donovan said on his Twitter page today: "And that's a wrap... all the hard work is done... Next week we dine at the top table!"

The boxer also urged people to come along to the event to support him.

He added: "Still time to get your tickets, i'd love your support. You will witness a great performance."

He went on: "Also, don't forget to join us afterwards for celebrations."

A former Spanish champion, Canary Islander Montilla is Donovan's most decorated foe to date and once held Danish European titlist Dennis Ceylan to a draw.

A five-time Elite champion and European and EU bronze medallist as an amateur, Donovan won the Irish title live on TG4 last March.

The veteran southpaw has been putting a lot of effort into his training camps

Kildare light welterweight Katelynn Phelan will also be making an appearance on the Celtic Clash 10 event.

Leixlip light welterweight Senan Kelly will also be on the card.