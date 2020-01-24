Kildare firefighters respond to car set on fire in residential area

Gardaí are investigating an arson attack in the Kill area last week.

A car was set on fire in the St Patrick's Park area of Kill on Wednesday last, January 15.

Gardaí said the vehicle was a blue-coloured Audi saloon with a registration beginning with 132 KE.

The incident took place between 10.45pm and 11pm on the date in question.

Kildare Fire Service responded to the incident and made the scene safe.