Kildare firefighters respond to car set on fire in residential area
File Photo
Gardaí are investigating an arson attack in the Kill area last week.
A car was set on fire in the St Patrick's Park area of Kill on Wednesday last, January 15.
Gardaí said the vehicle was a blue-coloured Audi saloon with a registration beginning with 132 KE.
The incident took place between 10.45pm and 11pm on the date in question.
Kildare Fire Service responded to the incident and made the scene safe.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on