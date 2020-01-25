Sensational Kids seeks funds for new premises in Kildare
Sensational Kids make a presentation to a recent Kildare County Council meeting
“We have identifed two options — one is Beech Tree House on the Curragh which is on the market and the other option is a custom built premises on a site in Kildare town,” said Ms Leigh. “We would like to build a flagship head quarters for Sensational Kids in Kildare.”
She added that in three years time the charity can help with the lives of 6,000 children and save families €1.5 million in service costs.
Frustrated at the lack of available supports for her own children, Ms Leigh made early intervention services such as speech and language therapy and occupational therapy affordable and accessible for children with additional needs.
“We are changing lives,” she said, adding that the charity has also saved the State money. “Since I started Sensational Kids around my kitchen table we have changed the lives of thousands of children over the past 11 years. We can change the lives of 28,500 kids over the next 10 years.”
