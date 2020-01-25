Community pool campaigners host meeting in Blessington next week

On Tuesday, February 4, the Community Pool for West Wicklow campaign will host a meeting at The Avon, Blessington.

The meeting will commence at 8.15pm with Minister Simon Harris, TD and Deputies John Brady (SF), Stephen Donnelly (FF), Andrew Doyle (FG) and Pat Casey (FF) confirmed to attend. Other candidates expected to attend include Jennifer Whitmore (SD), John Larkin (Ind), Seamus Connor (Aontú), Paul O’Brien (Lab), Joe Behan (Ind) and Billy Timmins (FG).

“With the general election only a few weeks away, we want to make sure that the issues that effect people here in West Wicklow are a priority for our future TDs” said Deirdre McCormack, chairperson of the pressure group.

“East Coast FM’s Declan Meehan will be chairing the debate and we have invited all local secondary schools along with area town and district forums to take part” she said. “We are asking people to come and have their voices heard, to ensure our future TDs know the issues that affect us here.”