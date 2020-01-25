LATEST: N7 forced to close after serious crash
A serious collision on the N7 westbound near Kingswood has caused a full closure of the route.
The incident happened between midnight and 1am.
One witness reported seeing up to nine ambulances, several fire engines and up to a dozen Garda cars.
Motorists are being diverted through Clondalkin before re-joining the N7.
Witnesses reporting seeing ambulances, fire engines and several Garda cars.
AA Roadwatch said:
"The N7 westbound is closed between Newlands Cross and J2 Kingswood following a serious collision."
Gardai said:
"The outbound / westbound lanes of the N7 (Naas Road) are currently closed to traffic from Newlands Cross to Junction Kingswood following a serious collision. Diversions are in place."
More details to follow...
