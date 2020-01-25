Community coming to terms with shocking deaths this morning

The community of Newcastle is coming to terms this morning following the discovery of deaths of three young children last night.

RTÉ reported this morning that gardaí discovered the bodies of three young children, believed to be aged 4, 8 and 10 years at an address at Parsons Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin last night.

A taxi driver found a woman in a disorientated state on a street in Newcastle last night and contacted local gardaí. The woman was taken to hospital.

Gardaí also found a note at the scene of the tragedy Parson's Court and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the "sudden" and "unexplained" deaths.

It is believed the family moved to Newcastle about a year ago.