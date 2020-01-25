Children in Newcastle tragedy named

Gardaí have confirmed the children who died last night at Parson's Court, Newcastle were brothers and sister Conor (aged 9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley.

At approximately 7.45pm Friday 24 January, 2020 Gardaí responded to a call at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin.

Ambulance personnel and responding Gardaí discovered the bodies of the three children in the house.

A female relative, aged in her 40’s, was found at the scene and is currently receiving medical attention in Tallaght University Hospital.

The scene is currently being examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster has attended the scene.

The bodies of the three children have been removed to the city morgue, where a post-mortem examination will take place later today (25/1/2020).

The results of the post mortem will determine the cause of death of the three children. A family liaison officer has been appointed and is in contact with the father and the extended family.