No drainage plans for Kildare's Baltracey river area

Reporting to councillors on the Drainage Channel Maintenance programme at the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting on January 10, Council official, Edel O’Brien, said there is one drainage district within the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

A drainage district is an area where drainage schemes to improve land for agricultural purposes was constructed. The county council is responsible for them but not for other other areas owned privately.

She said the total staff available to carry out drainage maintenance is a maximum of four persons, including a person shared with Offaly County Council.

The Municipal District drainage district is known as the Baltracey District and includes sections of the Clonshambo and Baltracey Rivers.

Work was done on it in 2016, including a pilot project to improve water quality on the Clonshambo and in 2018, works around the primary school in Tirmoghan.

Ms O’Brien said over three kilometres of main channel were cleaned. These areas are monitored on a yearly basis, she said.

Currently there are no works scheduled in this drainage district in the next three year cycle.

But, she said, there are flood schemes proposed for Clane and Maynooth under the OPW Flood Risk Management Plans to provide protection for any existing properties at risk from flooding in a one in 100 year event.