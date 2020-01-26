€12,000 raised from fundraising venture for two Kildare charities

A fundraising venture which raised €12,000 was divided equally between the Newbridge Dining Room (for the Homeless) and the Kildare Carmelite Lourdes Group.

A cheque was presented to Ciara from the Dining Room project for €6,000 at Kildare CY Bingo earlier this month.

Huge thanks were extended to Tesco Kildare management for allowing the hosting of the event.

"Superb musical entertainment was provided over the days of the event, by local artists, a local school choir, the Carmelite Choir, etc" said a spokesperson for the Kildare Carmelite Lourdes Group.

"The response from the public was overwhelming and much appreciated by the Lourdes Group and Newbridge Dining Room".