Met Éireann issues Advisory for ‘cold and wintry weather’ for Kildare and rest of Ireland



Met Éireann has issued a Weather Advisory for Ireland for "cold and wintry weather" which it says will develop from Sunday evening.

Forecasters said: "Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur in places.

"Snow showers most frequent in Ulster and Connacht and especially so on high ground."

The Weather Advisory is valid from 6pm on Sunday until 3pm on Tuesday.Weather Advisories are issued by Met Éireann up to about a week ahead to provide early information on potential hazardous weather.

They may also be employed when a sum of weather elements acting together create a significant hazard.