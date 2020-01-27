KILDARE PROPERTY: Three bed terrace house for sale in Newbridge for €175,000

A 3 bedroom, mid terrace property situated in Newbridge Town Centre is on the market for €175,000.

The property, at 9 Artillery Place is in walk in condition, finished to a modern standard and offers great potential for both investors and first time buyers. Close to all local amenities; within walking distance of schools, church, restaurants and pubs. Good road and rail infrastructure with the M7 Motorway, bus route and commuter rail service direct to city centre.

The property further benefits from its own private rear yard with shed. 5-minute walk from Dunnes Stores and Tesco and a 10 minute walk to the Whitewater Shopping Centre and the Main Street.

Accommodation internally comprises of living room, dining area, fully fitted kitchen, bathroom and one bedroom on the ground floor. The first floor has two double bedrooms.

It is for sale by private treaty.