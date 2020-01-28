Seventeen witnesses confirmed for Kildare inquest into death of Karen McEvoy

Seventeen witnesses will give evidence at the inquest into the death of Karen McEvoy, which will take place over two days on April 6-7 this year.

Ms McEvoy, from Blessington, died in Naas General Hospital on December 25, 2018, after giving birth to a baby a week before at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

At the Kildare Coroners Court on January 27, legal representatives for the McEvoy family and the the medical institutions involved agreed over a way to enable evidence from an expert medical witness, who was not available on the dates in question.

After hearing from the legal teams, the coroner, Dr Denis Cusack, ruled that, in this case, the witness will provide a written report to the inquest and that if questions arise from it, the witness can, if required, be called on a different date.

On December 2, Dr Cusack had set aside two days for the inquest after hearing that seventeen witnesses were due to give evidence.

Among the parties involved are the Coombe Hospital, Naas General Hospital and the National Ambulance Service, the Health Service Executive and staff at these bodies.

He asked for confirmation by January 27 that all the witnesses would attend to give evidence and answer questions. If he had not received confirmation by that date, he would consider issuing witness summons.

Previously, Dr Cusack said almost a hundred pieces of correspondence had passed through his office over the case.

During a preliminary hearing the October 14 hearing the coroner had said: “I hope we can do the greatest honour to Karen.”

He said that an inquest is aimed at establishing the facts, but legally, cannot blame or exonerate any party from blame.

On that occasion it was anticipated that there would be around 14 witnesses, three core reports, including post mortem and toxicology report, and six different health care records.

The number of witnesses will now number seventeen, it was confirmed on January 27.

Last July Dr Cusack said that media coverage of the inquest is very important for all women accessing healthcare services but it must be accurate and not breach confidence.

He also said then that the inquest into the death of Savita Halappanavar by the coroner in Galway was extremely important in highlighting issues.

Dr Cusack said he did not know if there will be issues here in this case, but that is what the inquest must investigate.