Kildare retailer grants over €39,000 to gaa club

Staunton’s SuperValu in Leixlip has donated over €39,000 to Confey GAA Club through the Building Sustainable Communities Scheme.

In partnership with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland(SEAI), Staunton’s are spearheading environmental change in the Irish retail sector.

The aim of this campaign is to reduce energy costs, fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions year on year.

SEE ALSO: Village pub available for rent in Kildare - any takers?

This was part of a larger national campaign which in 2019 saw a total of 13 stores across Ireland rolled out the Building Sustainable Communities initiative whereby they not only completed their own in-store upgrades, an excess of €325,000 was donated to local community buildings, resulting in a total savings of almost €32,000 on yearly energy bills across the chosen charity organisations.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

For more information on this initiative visit www.supervalu.ie.