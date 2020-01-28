Upgrade of M4 motorway could start as early as March

The resurfacing of the M4 motorway between Kilcock and Lucan could start as early as March.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said a Low Noise Surface will be installed to reduce traffic sound levels for nearby residents and businesses.

The issue of noise from the motorway has been raised with local politicians in recent years.

The TII also said bus lane is now being considered between Maynooth and Lucan.

Local Fianna Fail TD Frank O'Rourke said: “The TII has informed me that phase one of the resurfacing works, with a low noise surface, between Kilcock and Maynooth is set to commence in March/April which is very positive news.

"The TII are now considering my proposal to provide a Bus Lane between Maynooth and Lucan, which would improve the travel time for our bus service. This bus lane could be included in the next phase of the M4 resurfacing works.”

He added: “We should provide a bus lane from Maynooth to the city centre. This will improve the bus service for Maynooth and Kilcock Bus Commuters. I am delighted that my proposal is now being considered by the TII and Kildare Co Council."