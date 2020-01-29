Lawless has regimented campaign routine in bid to return to Leinster House

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless has a structured canvassing routine aimed at returning him to the Dáil and possibly a minister's job.

The dad-of-two is up at 7am and working at phonecalls, texts and emails for two hours - before he hits his first doorstep at 10.30am.

He told the Leader: “I cover rural areas during the day and residential estates in the evening.

“The daytime canvass is a different pace as you might cover 20 houses in an hour - at night that could be 120 an hour.”

Last Thursday Lawless was covering the Daars North area - a rural community about 5km outside Sallins - when the Leader caught up with him.

Daars North is an area with some gated homes with intercoms or driveways with crunchy gravel and exotic shrubbery.

Lawless quipped as he walked along: “In six weeks, I could be a Minister or I could be unemployed!

“Fine Gael have had nearly 10 years in power and change is needed.”

Four years ago Lawless pulled in over 4,000 first preference votes from the Naas area while 1,000 votes came from his political base in Sallins and a further 800 in the Kill and Johnstown areas.

The TD has been living in the Sallins area for nearly 20 years since buying his first home there.

He said: “I liked Sallins because you're in the country but you're also close to Dublin. So many people depend on rail transport in Sallins.

“Rail services were very limited back then - there weren't many services late in the evening or on Sundays.

He added: “I was proud to have played a part in improving services for commuters.”

Lawless is confident that if Fianna Fáil leads the next government he will be considered for a ministry.

He added: "I aspire to be in a position of political influence. I've worked hard on policy and been very proactive in terms of legislation.”

Householder Eithne Ní Fhlathartaigh is a native Irish speaker and wants the Kildare TDs to do more to promote the language in the area.

The canvass also comes upon dog walker Mary Hanlon who took the opportunity to raise the issue of special needs education.

Two other residents ask Lawless to see about installing speed ramps on the road outside their homes.

“They fly up an down like it's a runway,” said Sarah Brady of the Daars North Horsemanship business.

A female motorist stops in her car and rolls down her window to the FF man: “You're doing a fair job. And to come out from your desk and see people is very good.”