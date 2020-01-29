Kildare Obituaries for today: Wednesday, January 29

The death has occurred of Mary Jo Grace (née Dunne)

Allenwood North, Allenwood, Kildare

Peacefully at Naas Hospital after a short illness surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, son Enda, daughter in law Fiona, grandchildren Emma and Lauryn, sisters Dote, Lila and Gabriel brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Hugh Swan

Sherlockstown, Sallins, Kildare

Swan, Hugh, White Swan, Sherlockstown, Sallins, Co. Kildare, January 28th 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, children Neville, Michelle and Feargal, son in law Mark, daughter in law Lorraine, grandchildren Louise, Harry and Róisín, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (eircode W91T8R2) on Thursday from 3-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of the Gaurdian Angels, Sallins for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in church.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) WALDRON (née Morrison)

St. Martin's Avenue, Naas, Kildare

Beloved wife of the late Christopher. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Martina, sons Christopher, James and John, sister Margaret, daughters-in-law Deirdre, June and Valerie, grandchildren Dylan, Ruairí, Lavinia, Evan and Ciara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 3.30pm with Removal on Thursday evening at 5.20pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6pm. Funeral on Friday after 10 am Mass to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please.

"May She Rest In Peace."

The death has occurred of Thomas Joseph GAFFNEY

Celbridge, Kildare / Mullingar, Westmeath

GAFFNEY, Thomas Joseph (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Crookedwood, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath) January 27th, 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by his family at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Agnes, loving father of Thomas, John and Dermot, cherished grandfather of Ruairi Thomas and father-in-law of Denise. Predeceased by his brothers Anthony and Ollie. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Pat, Eddie and Christopher, sisters Mamie and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Dermot’s residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to Cunninghams Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday morning arriving for Funeral Service at 11.30am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery arriving at approximately 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”



The death has occurred of Rose O'Connor (née Allan)

Kingswood Heights, Kingswood, Dublin / Walkinstown, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare

O'Connor (nee Allan), Rose, Kingswood Heights, Tallaght and late of Walkinstown, Dublin and Blantyre, Scotland, January 26th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late James, deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Alan & Keith, daughter Marie, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at St. Kilian's Church, Kingswood, Tallaght for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Assoc. of Ireland.



The death has occurred of Henry Tibi, Celbridge, Kildare

TIBI, Henry (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) January 20th., 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Linda and much loved father of Sam, Samantha and Lily-Rose; Henry will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, mother brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge (Eircode W23 AK13) on Friday evening, 7th February, between 6pm and 8pm followed by Wake Keeping at No 3 and 4, Baffles Enterprises, Damastown Way, Dublin 15 from 8.30pm until late. Funeral Service on Saturday afternoon, 8th February, at 3pm in Lucan Presbyterian Church, 4, Hanbury Lane, Main Street, Lucan.