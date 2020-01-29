Boom is back? Housing projects worth €350m in the pipeline across Co Kildare

Co Kildare is in the midst of a housing boom worth hundreds of millions of euro, new figures show.

An analysis by the Leinster Leader of local construction industry data shows that planning permission has been granted or work has begun on more than 30 separate projects in the past six months.

The total value of these residential schemes, which are offering thousands of houses and apartments, is in excess of €350m.

The building sites are located all over Co Kildare in areas like Naas, Sallins, Clane, Kill, Kilcock, Celbridge and Maynooth.

New schemes are offering properties ranging in size from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom semi detached houses.

One of the biggest projects is a €80m development of 366 property units on an 11 hectare site in Capdoo, Clane. Another scheme in Branganstown, Kilcock will see over 400 homes on a 16 hectare site.

Developers believe Co Kildare will be able to deliver on the massive need for housing from commuters in coming years.

The County Kildare Chamber believes that any residential development provides spin-off benefits to the local economy.

The chamber’s chief executive Allan Shine told the Leader this Monday: “There has definitely been a pick-up in housing activity and this is meeting a clear demand in the market.” He added: “Every building site will lead to local employment and will have a positive impact on local amenities such as shops, restaurants and hotels.

“When these new homes are occupied it will also lead to a boost in the local economy.” Mr Shine added that local infrastructure and services must be adequate.

Projects of more than 100 homes have to be approved by An Bord Pleanála (ABP) under the new Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process.

The SHD application system allows developers seeking permission for 100 residential units or more to bypass local authorities and apply directly to ABP instead of the local authority.

Market has taken off

Local estate agents believe the housing market in Kildare has really taken off the the past year to meet fast-rising demand.

Philip Byrne, of Coonan's estate agents in Maynooth and Naas, believes housing activity has increased in the past 12 months.

He added: “Show houses have been busy with lots of footfall. Prices seem to be steadying out so some people are seeing more affordability.”

However Philip added that it can be still difficult for first time buyers to get a mortgage.

He explained: “The three-and-a-half times salary rule by the Central Bank may be stopping people from buying the likes of a three-bed semi detached house for €300,000.”

He also pointed out that there is also good choice in the second market as there is a significant price gap with new homes of equivalent size.

He continued: “One aspect I see is that people may not be able to buy a house in their local area and may have to move to another area with cheaper prices.”

John Reilly of Sherry Fitzgerald said that Naas is one of the busiest towns in Ireland for housing.

He said: “Provisional figures for last year will show that around 300 new houses were sold in Naas. This is on the back of 330 sold in the town in 2018.”

He added: “There wouldn't be too many towns doing that level of business.”

Mr Reilly added that he believed there should be more land zoned for residential in areas where people want to buy.”

Big projects

€80m project in Clane

Ardstone Homes Limited is building 184 houses and 182 apartments at Capdoo in Clane.

The development is earmarked for a 11 hectare site off the Celbridge Road.

€47m project in Kilcock

Glenveagh Properties Plc is working on Phase 2 of a development in Branganstown comprising 99 units. The overall scheme is for 450 residential units and a two-storey crèche.

€32m project in Kill

Resource Five Limited has been granted planning permission for 147 new residential units. Included are 282 car parking spaces, a two hectare public open space and pedestrian and cycle lanes.

€32m project in Craddockstown, Naas

The latest phase of this five phase development has been begun by Ballymore Group. A total of 284 homes will be built.

€31.3m project in Piper's Hill, Killashee, Naas

The latest phase of this development by the Ballymore Group developer is underway. The entire scheme is 284 units.