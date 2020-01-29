Appeal lodged over permission for 40 residences in Prosperous in Kildare

An appeal has been lodged over Kildare County Council's decision to grant planning permission for 40 residences in Prosperous.

Developer, John Fadden, got permission for the buildings in Downing North, on December 19.

There has been a slight reduction in the number, of which four would go to the Council for social housing. The council would receive around €230,000 in development contributions.

Around nine submissions had been made to the Council on the initial application and there was an appeal to Bord Pleanala by one of those who made a submission, Joe Conway on January 16.

A decision is due by May 20, coming.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht said the development could impact on the Ballynafagh Lake conservation area and advised against ground works being too near a ringfort.

In his submission to the council, Mr Conway argued that the development was premature because of work required at Osberstown WasteWater Treatment Plan. The developer has told the council that Irish Water had confirmed there is capacity for the development.

He said the proposed site was in a flood zone.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said there was poor drainage in the area.

A number of issues were raised by the Barrington Court Residents Association and the Killybegs Manor Residents Association, including that some gardens of existing houses were “often waterlogged and regularly flooded.”

Yet another issue is overlooking houses.

Another objection to the initial plan is the creation of a pedestrian and cycling link, near open space, between the two residential areas.