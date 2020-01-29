Kildare drug user ‘suffered abuse as a child by a priest’

A 23-year-old man said during a court sitting to have suffered from “illegal abuse from a member of the clergy when he was child” appeared at Naas District Court to be sentenced on a number of drug-related and public order charges.

Michael Jones, 21 Lyreen Park, Maynooth, appeared at the January 21 sitting.

Among the offences is intoxication and public order around 2am at Maynooth GAA on July 21 last year.

The court heard he was shirtless and was “bleeding from the eye.” He refused to cooperate with the gardai.

Mr Jones spent the rest of the morning in a garda cell.

The court heard that on July 15, 2017, he had two bags of cocaine in his possession at the courthouse in Naas.

On May 31, 2018, he had €40 of cannabis and a knuckleduster in his possession at Sallins rail station.

Mr Jones had no previous convictions but Judge Desmond Zaidan was told he had an attention deficit disorder and a letter was handed into the judge on that subject.

He had a lack of inhibition. He had experienced “some illegal abuse from a member of the clergy when he was a child.”

The court heard he kept the knuckleduster because of threats against him from people higher up the illegal drugs chain.

Mr Jones said he had been living away from his parents and his family home for the last three years.

David Powderly, solicitor for Mr Jones, said his clients “parents had not abandoned ship completely.”

Mr Jones then said he would blame his parents for a lot of what happned to him.

Judge Zaidan said that a lot of people who had been abused did not behave in the way Mr Jones did.

Regarding the drug offences, Judge Zaidan, told Mr Jones he was being used as a tool to do dirty work for illegal drug sellers. “That is the deal. You don't have to pay (money debt) but this is what you have to do.”

Mr Powderly said his client was attending a treatment centre and getting treatment for his addiction.

Mr Jones, who lives with his partner and a baby, said he had been trying to turn his life around.

Following questions from Judge Zaidan, he consented to a one-day overnight stay in custody.

Judge Zaidan adjourned the matter to the following day, Thursday, January 22.

When the case was mentioned that day, the matter was adjourned until April 9.