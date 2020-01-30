Kildare obituaries for today: Thursday, January 30

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) BEHAN Leixlip, Kildare

BEHAN Ellen (Nell), (Main Street, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) January 28th 2020, (peacefully), at home. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Philomena and Carmel, brothers-in-law John and John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening (30th January) from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Friday afternoon (31st. January) arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Detta) GAFFNEY (née McCluskey)

Beggars End, Naas, Kildare

Gaffney (nee McCluskey) (Beggars End, Naas) - Jan 28, 2020, (peacefully), in the tender care of the staff of Marymount University Hospice, Cork, Margaret (Detta), beloved wife of the late Joe and dear mother of Nora and Jody; Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brothers Noel, Eamonn and Dermot, sister Toni, Nora’s partner Colin, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Poppy and Mae, nephews, nieces, extended family and many dear friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 5pm to 7:30pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount University Hospice, Cork. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

he death has occurred of Mary Jo Grace (née Dunne)

Allenwood North, Allenwood, Kildare

Peacefully at Naas Hospital after a short illness surrounded

by her loving family and friends.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, son Enda, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Emma and Lauryn, sisters Dote, Lila and Gabriel brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home from 2pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Reposing from 2pm on Friday with removal at 6:30pm to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for 7pm Funeral Mass at 1pm on Saturday followed by burial in Allen Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Annie Jennings

Naas, Kildare / Ballinrobe, Mayo

Annie Jennings

Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Creevagh North, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo and Woodside, New York on January 28th 2020, aged 83.

Passed peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Naas Hospital.

Beloved sister of Bridie Stewart (London), Carmel Lardner (Naas) and Noreen Lydon (Tourmakeady), sisters in law Noreen Jennings (Ballinrobe) and Mary Jennings (New York). Predeceased by her loving brothers Tommy and Michael, and sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Sadly missed by her loving nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and her family and friends in Naas, Ballinrobe, London and New York.

Reposing in Cummins’ Funeral Home, Cornmarket, Ballinrobe on Thursday 30th January from 6pm to 7:30pm, with removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Ballinrobe. Funeral Mass on Friday 31st January at 12pm, followed by burial in Ballinrobe Cemetery. Family flowers only please; Donations to Hospice if desired.

he death has occurred of Hugh Swan

Sherlockstown, Sallins, Kildare

Swan, Hugh, White Swan, Sherlockstown, Sallins, Co. Kildare, January 28th 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, children Neville, Michelle and Feargal, son in law Mark, daughter in law Lorraine, grandchildren Louise, Harry and Róisín, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (eircode W91T8R2) on Thursday from 3-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of the Gaurdian Angels, Sallins for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donation box in church.