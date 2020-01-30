Man smashed house windows in Newbridge after looking for cash

A man armed with a baseball bat smashed the windows of a Newbridge home after demands for cash were refused from the occupants, it has emerged.

Gardaí confirmed a three-member gang was involved in the terrifying incident which happened in the Millfield Manor area at 4.55pm on Monday.



It is the second time a householder was threatened in south Kildare in the past week after a woman was confronted with a screwdriver in Brannockstown.

In the incident in Newbridge, it is understood when the female occupants locked the door on the three men, a male went to a car and got a baseball bat and he returned to smash front windows on the house.

It is believed that CCTV footage is available of the incident and is being studied by gardaí.



Newbridge gardaí have appealed for information on the incident in Millfield Manor.

A garda spokesman told the Kildare Post: “Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at a house in the Millfield Manor, Newbridge, on Monday, January 27 at approximately 4.55pm.

“It is reported that three men, one armed with a bat, caused criminal damage to the front of the house and threatened the occupants demanding cash.

“No injuries were sustained and no cash was taken.

“Investigations are ongoing.”



In an aggravated burglary in Brannockstown on Tuesday, January 21, four masked men broke into a property and threatened the female occupant with a screwdriver before locking her into a room.

A bedroom was ransacked and a designer handbag was taken as well as other designer items.

The four men were wearing dark clothing with scarves over their faces.

Gardai in Kilcullen have appealed for information on the incident.