Housing boom coming in Newbridge over the next decade, says expert

A leading auctioneer is predicting a housing boom in Newbridge over the next five to ten years.

Paddy Jordan of Jordan's Auctioneers said that many large residential developments are coming on stream in coming years and will be very attractive to buyers who are priced out of the Dublin market.

More than 360 homes in the new Station Walk development off the Station Road in the town will be ready soon for new residents to move in.

An analysis of construction industry data across Co Kildare has already shown that planning permission has been granted or work has recently begun on residential schemes with a value of €350m. One of the biggest projects is a €80m development of 366 property units on an 11 hectare site in Capdoo, Clane.

Another scheme in Branganstown, Kilcock will see over 400 homes on a 16 hectare site.

Mr Jordan said: “Newbridge is becoming a very attractive place to build and to sell property.

“The demand is there. People that can't get on the property ladder in Dublin, they’re looking at homes in the Newbridge area and the biggest advantage is the rail service to Dublin.

“You can go all the way to the Grand Canal Dock in the docklands area now, where you have Google — and Facebook are also employing thousands of people.

“There are also good long-time employers in Newbridge such as Pfizer and Proctor & Gamble and we also had the recent opening of the Lidl regional distribution centre.”

The estate agent also said that the recent renovation of Dunnes Stores in the town has enhanced the local shopping facilities which already includes Whitewater Shopping Centre, Tesco and SuperValu.

He added: “Newbridge is drawing shoppers from outside the area such as from Portlaoise and Carlow. We saw it particularly before Christmas when local people tended to go to Dublin to do their shopping, but they now do it in Newbridge because of the choice available.”

The County Kildare Chamber believes that any residential development provides spin-off benefits to the local economy.

The chamber’s chief executive Allan Shine said: “There has definitely been a pick-up in housing activity and this is meeting a clear demand in the market.

“Every building site will lead to local employment and will have a positive impact on local amenities such as shops, restaurants and hotels.

“When these new homes are occupied it will also lead to a boost in the local economy.”

Projects of more than 100 homes have to be approved by An Bord Pleanála (ABP) under the new Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process.

The SHD application system allows developers seeking permission for 100 residential units or more to bypass local authorities and apply directly to the ABP authority.