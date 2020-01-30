Public auditor highlights delays in Kildare education board accounts

Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (ETB) was the only public body audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General with two accounts in arrears at the end of 2018.

These are related to the 2016 and 2017 financial years of the ETB.

According to a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) , “Special Report 108 - Public Sector Financial Reporting for 2017,” which was published on January 23, the delays in these cases arise from the knock-on effect of issues of concern identified during the audit of the 2015 financial statements, which could only be finalised in December 2018.

The circumstances of the issues were outlined in a special report published in February 2019, “Report 106 Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board Financial Statements 2015 –– Supplementary report on lapses in controls over procurement of capital projects and certain other expenses.”

The CAG said the 2016 financial statements for KWETB were certified on June 30 2019.

The audit by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of the financial statements of Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) for the year ended December 31 2015 identified concerns about procurement, project cost overruns and propriety matters. A formal query on these matters was issued to KWETB in June 2017.

The CAG said that the information and supporting documentation provided by KWETB in response to the query were inadequate. Consequently, the matters of concern were brought to the attention of the chair of the Board of KWETB and the Department of Education and Skills.

The Comptroller and Auditor General issued his opinion on the 2015 financial statements of KWETB on 24 December 2018.