CAB and Garda Drugs Unit seize cash and goods in the fight against organised crime

This morning, Thursday 30 January 2020, searches were conducted at two locations in the Dublin 9 area. The Criminal Assets Bureau were assisted by local Detective and Drug Unit personnel along with the Regional Armed Support Unit.

The following items of note were seized:

€6,000 cash

5 Canada Goose coats

1 Moncler coat (see below)

2 Rolex watches (one pictured above)

The above is in addition to €14,560 that was seized by the local Gardaí from targeted searches on 13 September 2019.

This morning’s search operation is a significant development in an ongoing investigation in to cash accumulated by a local organised crime gang from the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

This is an example of the Criminal Assets Bureau working with local Gardaí to target the low value assets of persons involved in drug dealing in the community in North Dublin.