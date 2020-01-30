Ashes of Kildare woman who died in Australia to be brought home by sister

A memorial service will be held for the late Geraldine O'Brien who passed away in Australia.

Geraldine's ashes will be brought home by her sister Helen.

Geraldine had been living in Sydney for over 30 years and is originally from the Curragh Camp.

The memorial service will be held in St Brigid's Church in the Curragh on February 15 at 4pm.

The family also thanked everybody for their messages of sympathy on their very sad loss.