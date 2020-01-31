Showhouses in beautiful new developments in Naas go on display this weekend

THE BEST OF TOWN AND COUNTRY LIVING

Developed by award winning developer Ballymore and located in the popular town of Naas, these stylish 3 and 4 bedroom homes combine with stunning landscaped green areas to deliver two developments that are perfect for growing families.

Light and space are maximised, with generous ceiling heights at ground floor complement interior layouts that have been designed to suit a modern lifestyle. The homes at Bellingsfield and Longstone are designed to offer features such as stone work tops, utilities and luxury bathrooms as standard. These homes are also premium energy efficient, features include: High levels of thermal insulation, A+ integrated white goods and air to water heat pump systems. The energy efficiency of these homes will lead to lower energy consumption and lower running costs.

ABOVE: LONGSTONE SHOWHOUSE

Ideal for commuting, Bellingsfield and Longstone are both conveniently located for travel into Dublin City Centre by car or public transport. These homes also benefit from being surrounded by some of Kildare’s most regarded schools and sports clubs, supporting a range of needs for every age group.

Bellingsfield: Prices start from €315,000 for a 3 bedroom home and €365,000 for a 4 bedroom home.

Longstone: Prices start from €345,000 for a 3 bedroom home and €390,000 for a 4 bedroom home.

All of our homes are available to purchase through Help to Buy, a government initiative designed to help first-time buyers with raising the deposit needed to buy a new home. You may be entitled to claim back income tax up to the value of €20,000 through this scheme.

ABOVE: BELLINGSFIELD

Each home is designed to Ballymore’s high-quality specification and premium finish, showcased in the show houses which will be on view at both Bellingsfield and Longstone this Saturday and Sunday from 12pm until 1.30pm.

For more information contact our local Selling Agent CME Estate Agents on 045 89 77 11 or visit www.longstonenaas.com and www.bellingsfield.com