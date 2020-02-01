Kildare Town Community School students hand over €260 to help Pieta House

The proceeds of the Kildare Town Community School bake-off of €260 was presented to Barbara Morris from Pieta House last week on behalf of the students.



The teacher student bake off in aid of Pieta House was a resounding success and was held on Monday December 16 last. There were eight junior and senior teams partnered with teachers to produce a variety of festive cakes.

The Guess the Teacher caricature competition also took place on the day with 12 teacher caricatures being produced by 6th year artist Jade Kearin.



Students had to guess who was who and they had a surprisingly accurate success rate!

“It was a hugely successful well being event involving the whole school,” said school guidance counsellor and PRO Liz Urell.

“Six teachers took part in the competition with a total of 24 students and a total of €260 was raised for Pieta House. Together they designed their cakes to create masterpieces of perfection. Buttercream, ganache, fondant, sprinkles, cookies, flakes, marshmallows, chocolates and candlelights were all employed to create the masterpieces. Students voted over lunch and the judges gave their opinion to reveal the winners.”

MS J Barry and her team of Jessica Doyle, James Adams, Paige Thackaberry and Aoibheann O'Brien were crowned winners and each received a box of chocolates as their prize. Highly commended awards were presented to Mr barron's team for their beautifully crafted Snowman Themed Cake, Mr Fitzgerald for his team's Santa is Stuck cake.