Academy Street in the frame for improvement during 2020

Academy Street in Kildare town has been included for consideration in the 2020 roads programme for the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District._

Local councillor Suzanne Doyle requested an update on the resurfacing of that street and road safety improvements for areas in the vicinity of St Brigid's primary school campus at this month's area meeting, which was held recently.

Members heard that the road programme for 2020 is currently still under examination and the Municipal District Office will update them once the programme is confirmed.

Cllr Mark Stafford asked whether the council could confirm that Irish Water and utility works have been carried out along the street and was told that “no further impediments” exist regarding the resurfacing of the road. The report to his query stated that it is the understanding of the Municipal District that the Irish Water works are complete.

A second motion tabled by Cllr Doyle meanwhile requested for a footpath link from Ridgewood Manor on Melitta Road in Kildare town to Maryville, this would require a short new footpath to the front of business park adjacent to housing estate to achieve a seamless pedestrian link for residents.

Members were informed that there is approximately 220m of footpath required at this location, the council can prepare a cost on this and include for consideration as part of the LPT/Paid parking funding for 2020.