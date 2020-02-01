Kildare business group head to Boston on trade mission

A delegation from County Kildare Chamber is heading to the USA this week.

The group is going to Boston to attend functions and meet key stakeholders in the city.

The Kildare Chamber is hosting annual trade missions to Boston next September 2020, when a number of Kildare companies will take part in a five day trade mission to the city.

The Chamber said the purpose of the visit next week is to continue to promote Kildare as the location of choice for potential business enterprises seeking a headquarter in Ireland and to build and develop the relationships the Chamber already have in Boston in advance of their trade mission in September. They also aim to support businesses looking to break into the US market.

SEE ALSO: Public auditor highlights delays in Kildare education board accounts

Allan Shine, chief executive of the Chamber said 2020 is the second year of the Chamber’s five year commitment to visiting Boston and promoting Kildare for inward and outward investment. “Our schedule is busy with meetings with Boston College, Boston Chamber, IDA Ireland, the Irish Consulate, Boston Irish Business Association and Quincy Chamber.”

Last month they hosted a business delegation to Kildare from Boston and in March they have a business delegation again coming to Kildare with 20 businesses taking part on a two day visit to Kildare.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

County Kildare Chamber is at an advanced stage of signing a memorandum of understanding with the Boston Chamber.

Areas within the draft MOU that both Chambers are discussing include encouraging , promoting and facilitating effective cooperation in relation to trade, economic and industrial activities between businesses in Kildare and Boston.

The two Chambers will exchange visits of delegations and help their members to overcome the difficulties that may arise from trade and exchange operations.

Mr Shine concluded:“The opportunities are vast and varied for our members in Boston. Next week we will be focusing on trade opportunities for Kildare businesses looking to enter the US market”