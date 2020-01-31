Gardaí find machine gun and five handguns near filling station on N7

This morning members of the Detective Unit Blanchardstown Garda station, as part of an investigation into an organised crime group, carried out a search at a site on the L6065 on the Naas Road, Rathcoole.

During the course of the search, six firearms were recovered concealed not far from a nearby service station.

Initial examination of the firearms indicate they are comprised of five handguns and one machine gun.

A preliminary technical examination of the firearms has been carried out and further tests are awaited.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.