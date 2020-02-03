Man taken to Beaumont hospital after weekend Kildare assault

Gardai continue to investigate Celbridge incident

Serious injuries at Tea Lane

Gardaí are investigating an assault in Celbridge in which a man suffered  serious injuries. 

The assault took place on Tea Lane, Celbridge, last Saturday night, February 1, at approximately 9:00pm. 

A male in his 20s suffered serious injuries and was removed to Beaumont Hospital.

Gardai said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 