Man taken to Beaumont hospital after weekend Kildare assault
Gardai continue to investigate Celbridge incident
Serious injuries at Tea Lane
Gardaí are investigating an assault in Celbridge in which a man suffered serious injuries.
The assault took place on Tea Lane, Celbridge, last Saturday night, February 1, at approximately 9:00pm.
SEE ALSO: New markings for buy road junction in Naas
A male in his 20s suffered serious injuries and was removed to Beaumont Hospital.
SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories
Gardai said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on