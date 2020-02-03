Top seven romantic getaways in Ireland on Valentine's Weekend

LOOKING for the perfect romantic getaway for you and your loved one on Valentine's weekend?

Well, look no further. Here are the top seven destinations in Ireland for you to celebrate the special occasion.

THE ROSE HOTEL, TRALEE

Valentines Packages

14th-15th February, choose one or two night stays

Call Rose Hotel today to book 066 7199100 or book online www.therosehotel.com

For all the best offers, click here.

FLEET STREET HOTEL, TEMPLEBAR, DUBLIN

This Valentines weekend, stay in Templebar's Fleet Street Hotel, in the heart of Dublin city.

With its superb location, newly refurbished rooms and free wifi, you can now avail of amazing one or two night Valentines weekend packages.

Stay for one night and enjoy strawberries and prosecco in your room on arrival, dinner for 2, an overnight stay in our elegance rooms and breakfast in bed, all for the remarkable price of €299.

Or double your pleasure and extend your stay to 2 nights with all of the above to make this Valentines truly exceptional for €499.

No deposit is necessary and free cancellation terms apply.

For more information www.fleethoteltemplebar.com

THE GRAFTON HOTEL, DUBLIN

Enjoy an unbeatable romantic getaway for you and that special someone at The Grafton Hotel this Valentine's Weekend!

For the special rate of only €199, treat yourselves to a luxurious overnight stay in one of our fantastic Executive Rooms, a Three-Course Dinner for Two from our Valentine's Set Menu in Bartley's Restaurant, a bottle of Prosecco in your room, and delicious romantic cocktails upon arrival. And to top it off, we'll even include a full breakfast buffet in the morning!

Make sure to book now to avoid disappointment!

Available from February 13th - 16th, subject to room availability.

This deal is bookable online at https://bookings.the-grafton-hotel.com/bookings/specials/valentines-weekend-at-the-grafton, or by emailing marketing@the-grafton-hotel.com with your requested date.

The Grafton Hotel is a brand new hotel project in the heart of Dublin City Centre, located at 31/32 Stephen Street Lower, Dublin 2.

TRINITY TOWNHOUSE HOTEL

WELCOME TO TRINITY TOWNHOUSE HOTEL

Rich in character, Trinity Townhouse Hotel is one of the finest examples of Georgian-period accommodation available in the center of Dublin and is comprised of 3 beautifully restored original Georgian houses.

The Townhouse is a splendid craft of Georgian elegance and contemporary style & comfort, with only 31 bedrooms - all newly refurbished and offering all modern amenities.

All rooms are individually styled, blending beautifully the ambiance of the Georgian period with all the contemporary comfort.

Situated in the heart of Dublin's business district & cultural quarter near Trinity College, this elegant property offers luxury en-suite accommodation in an authentic Georgian townhouse.

The beautiful rooms, dedicated team and delicious food will ensure you have the most relaxing, enjoyable time in Dublin city. With prices starting at only 140 Euro, this is your unbeatable Dublin experience.

For special rates and more details, please visit www.trinitytownhousehotel.com

GREENISLE HOTEL, DUBLIN

Make it a fun weekend away this Valentines, Shake Rattle n ’Roll with Elvis and the Nevada State Band performed by Ireland’s award winning top Tribute Act Liam Murphy in the Green isle Hotel, see the great offer still available

Show Only 9.00pm

Dinner & Show 7.00pm

Dinner, Show Bed & Full Irish Breakfast €85.00 per person sharing

Guests can also enjoy the Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Free, Fitness Centre & Parking

For more information you can contact 01 412 3708/03 or email events@greenislehotel. com

WATERFORD MARINA HOTEL

Brief Description: 22 years with the best location in the city Waterford Marina Hotel, Canada Street- situated on the banks of the River Suir in the heart of the City

3 star Hotel with 81 Classic Bedrooms

Complimentary onsite parking and wifi

Waterfront Bar & Bistro overlooking the River Suir

Offer: Dinner Bed & Breakfast served with a Glass of Kir Royale, box of Cadbury Milktray and Late Checkout until 1pm

Contact Details:

Phone 051 856600

reservations@ waterfordmarinahotel.com

www.waterfordmarinahotel.com

CENTRAL HOTEL, DONEGAL

'All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt'

Treat yourself and your loved one to a relaxing stay this Valentines weekend in Central Hotel, Donegal.