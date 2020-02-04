Driver of van towing horsebox found with cannabis

The container of cannabis found by gardaí

Gardaí yesterday stopped a van towing horse box with no registration plate near Baltinglass. 

Officers detected numerous offences including bald tyres, non-wearing of seat belt and no driving licence.

The driver also failed a road side drug test and was found in possession of cannabis.

The motorist was stopped as part of a joint operation by Baltinglass Roads Policing Unit and local gardai.