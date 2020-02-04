Plans to demolish award-winning Kildare pub and restaurant for new development

Plans have been lodge to demolish an existing pub and restaurant in Ballymore Eustace.

A new development is being proposed for The Thatch on the corner of Main Street and Chapel Street.

The Thatch closed in 2017 and was later sold.

The venue has won several awards for its cuisine.

Developers now want to build a new development featuring retail space, a restaurant, an orangery structure and a commercial kitchen.

Also planned is a manager's office, a stock room and yoga studio/multi-purpose space.

Also in the designs is a rear courtyard with a greenhouse kitchen garden, landscaped terraces a lawn.

Being proposed are eight public and eight staff bicycle parking bays.

Refurbishment works are also planned to public footpaths and kerbs, a landscaped and a terrace on Chapel Street.

The plans show six public car parking bays, ten public bicycle parking bays and two public car charging points.