Man still in hospital after weekend Kildare assault

Gardaí in Leixlip have confirmed that a male in his 20s, who suffered serious injuries during the assault incident in Tea Lane, Celbridge, last weekend is still recovering in Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí continue to investigate an assault in Celbridge in which the man suffered serious injuries.

SEE ALSO: Gardai investigating body of a man discovered in mountains in Laois

The assault took place on Tea Lane, Celbridge, last Saturday night, February 1, at around 9.00pm.

SEE ALSO: More Kildare stories

The man suffered serious injuries and was removed to Beaumont Hospital.