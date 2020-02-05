Man still in hospital after weekend Kildare assault

Recovering in Beaumount Hospital

Henry Bauress

Reporter:

Henry Bauress

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Man still in hospital after weekend Kildare assault

File Photo

Gardaí in Leixlip have confirmed that a male in his 20s, who suffered serious injuries during the assault incident in Tea Lane, Celbridge, last weekend is still recovering in Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí continue to investigate an assault in Celbridge in which the man suffered  serious injuries.

SEE ALSO: Gardai investigating body of a man discovered in mountains in Laois 

The assault took place on Tea Lane, Celbridge, last Saturday night, February 1, at around 9.00pm. 

SEE ALSO: More Kildare stories

The man suffered serious injuries and was removed to Beaumont Hospital.

 

 

 