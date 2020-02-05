Enjoy freebies for a year: Brand ambassador wanted for Kildare

Do you live in Kildare? Are you social media savvy? How would you like to spend a year sampling the very best that County Kildare has to offer visitors? From overnight stays in luxury hotels, fine dining experiences, spa treatments, horse racing, golfing and visits to some of Kildare’s best loved attractions- Into Kildare is looking for a digital brand ambassador to be their Chief Experience Officer.

The winner will be given the honorary title of Chief Experience Officer and while the role is unpaid, the winner will get to experience the best visitor attractions the County has to offer while documenting these experiences on social media for the world to see.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply post a photo to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #IntoKildare showing what you love most about the County. Entrants can post as many photos using the hashtag as they like!

The best entries will be showcased on intokildare.ie and the winning photo will be selected by a team of tourism professionals. The competition will run from 4th February 2020 until 25th February 2020, with winner announced on 2nd March 2020.

Commenting on the competition and the role, Aine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare said; “We are delighted to announce the 2020 launch of this great competition. We want all of those who love this County and understand it’s unique offering to enter and capture the ‘true spirit’ of Kildare with their photo.

She added; “This is an excellent opportunity for a pro-active and social media savvy individual to sample the very best of the County’s restaurants, hotels and visitor attractions for themselves and share their experiences with the public, both at home and abroad via social media. In addition, the winner will become a key contributor to Kildare’s tourism promotion campaign for 2020”.