Kildare Obituaries for today: Thursday, February 6

The death has occurred of Karen Murphy

Ballitore, Kildare / Blessington, Wicklow

Murphy Karen, Abbeyfield, Ballitore, Co. Kildare and formerly of Glenview Court, Blessington, Co. Wicklow. 4th February 2020. Loving daughter of Leslie and the late Jenny and sister of Ross. Will be dearly missed by her family, Ross’s partner Juliette, extended family, colleagues and friends.

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington, W91YN79 on Friday from 3.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral Service at Clarke’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 11.00am followed by burial in Donaghmore Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donation Box at the Funeral Home.



The death has occurred of Patricia (Tish) O'Brien (née Doyle)

Melitta Road, Maryville, Kildare Town, Kildare

Sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, sons David, Derek, Jason and Adam, daughters Lyndsey and Louise, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Peter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Patricia Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 3pm on Thursday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Doreen Pierce (née English)

Back Moone, Moone, Kildare / Athy, Kildare

Wife of the Late John. Deeply regretted by her loving son Paul, brothers Peter and Pat, sister Fran, daughter-in-law Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Hannah and Paula, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence from 10am on Thursday morning with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Chéile Unit, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Donations box in Church.



he death has occurred of Anne STAPLETON (née Meagher)

Kill, Kildare / Rathdowney, Laois

Stapleton (nee Meagher) (Kill and formerly of Rathdowney, Co. Laois) – Feb. 5, 2020, (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the staff, at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, Anne, beloved wife of Jim and dear mother of Alan and Matt; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, father Nick, mother Marion, brothers Nick, Doug, Graham and Greg, sisters Felicity and Jane, daughters-in-law Sarah and Lil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchild Ruairí, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.



The death has occurred of Noel Bowers

Robertstown West, Robertstown, Kildare

Formerly of Woodlands Park, Coill Dubh.

Father of the late John Joe

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving sons Jason, Ciaran, Joseph and Shane, daughter Lisa Marie and their mother Veronica, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noel Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home, Robertstown West, from 2pm on Thursday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10:30am to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.