Crime Awareness Night for South Kildare community

A community Crime Awareness Night will be held at Kilcullen GAA on Wednesday, 26 February.

Organised by Kilcullen Community Text Alert, Sabina Reddy invites everyone in the locality to come and meet local gardaí, get advice on home safety, crime prevention and talk with them on Community Policing.

"On the night, we will also train volunteers in using the property marking machine to enable the marking of various items of property for identifying purposes" said Sabina.

All residents in Kilcullen and from surrounding townslands are welcome, especially residents' groups, local WhatsApp resident groups and clubs, etc.

The meeting will start at 8pm on Wednesday, 25 February, 2020.