Kildare Steiner School host Open Day



Kildare Steiner school extend an open invitation to the Kilcullen, Dunlavin and Brannockstown community and surrounding townslands to see their facility on February 8 next, from 12-2pm.

Saturday is general election day so you might be glad to escape the exhaustive political dialogue, and if you have young children coming up, you can check out the Steiner school at Gormanstown.

This will give parents a good insight into Steiner education, from birth to 16 years, with free art and crafts workshops on the day.

All welcome, see www.kildaresteinerschool.ie or contact 045 401 919.

The facility is located at Rathargid, Gormanstown, on the Kilcullen to Dunlavin Road.