Kildare man going to buy chips for his mother gets his car seized by Gardaí

A driver on his way to Kilcullen to buy a bag of chips for his mother forget to check if the vehicle had insurance.

A Garda car on a routine patrol stopped the motorist.

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system in the Garda car detected that the vehicle had no insurance.

Gardaí said: "Brings a whole new meaning to the term ‘Takeaway’ as we stopped this driver on his way to Kilcullen to buy chips for his Mammy!

"Our ANPR system detected that driver had no Insurance.

"We took away the car and proceedings will follow."

A conviction for no insurance could lead to a €5,000 fine and five penalty points or a road ban.