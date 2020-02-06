Kildare wind farm refusal appeal decision due in May

An appeal has been lodged against Kildare County Council's decision to refuse planning permission for Drehid Wind Farm.

The application, in the name of North Kildare Windfarm Ltd had sought the development of up to 12 turbines with a tip height of up to 169 meters as well as an on-site electricity substation and other associated infrastructure.

The location of the proposed wind farm is across an area bordered by the Ederrderry to Enfield road in the townlands of Ballynamullagh, Coolree, Drehid, Dunfierth, Killyon, Kilmurry and Mulgeeth.

Last year more than 370 objections had been lodged against the Kildare wind farm.

SEE ALSO: Appeal for blood donations at Kilcock clinic in Kildare

Drehid Against Wind Turbines said the total number of objections was higher than 370, with many locals opting to make their own submissions independent of the group.

The application was refused on December 19 last.

The Drehid proposal was originally submitted by Statkraft which acquired Element Power Ireland last October.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

The plans include a wind farm and a recreation amenity trail.

The appeal was lodged by the applicants, also by third parties, the Kildare Environment Awareness Group and Lorraine Quinn.

The appeal was lodged on January 23.

A decision is due on May 27.